BNP Paribas Downgrades Man Group (LON:EMG) to Neutral

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 175 ($2.30). BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.89 ($2.35).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group stock opened at GBX 155.95 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.80. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.86.

In related news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 16,833 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.