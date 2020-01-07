Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €5.00 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DEZ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.12 ($8.28).

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €5.45 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.84. Deutz has a one year low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a one year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $663.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.