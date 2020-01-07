Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Downgraded to Sell at Investec

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.24). Investec’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price (up from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.29 ($2.45).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 228 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

