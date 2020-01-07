Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 820

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDEV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.55)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.40 ($9.23).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 763.60 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 646.05. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

