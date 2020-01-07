Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 435 at Canaccord Genuity

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 390.45 ($5.14).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 440 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.74. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

