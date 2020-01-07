SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,461 ($19.22) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,369 ($18.01). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,315.46 ($17.30).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,475 ($19.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,380.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,235.82.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

