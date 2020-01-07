Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.21). Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 714.60 ($9.40).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 765.83 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 704.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 613.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($10.16).

In related news, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (LON:RDW)

