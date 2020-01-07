SDX Energy’s (SDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:SDX opened at GBX 22.90 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. SDX Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.88 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.15.

In other news, insider Tim Linacre acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.