RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSA. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 603 ($7.93) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 621.31 ($8.17).

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 567.80 ($7.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 547.14. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

