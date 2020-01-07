McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MCLS opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.51) on Tuesday. McColl’s Retail Group has a one year low of GBX 37.10 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BNP Paribas Downgrades Man Group to Neutral
BNP Paribas Downgrades Man Group to Neutral
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz a €5.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz a €5.00 Price Target
Spirent Communications Downgraded to Sell at Investec
Spirent Communications Downgraded to Sell at Investec
Barratt Developments Price Target Raised to GBX 820
Barratt Developments Price Target Raised to GBX 820
Crest Nicholson PT Raised to GBX 435 at Canaccord Genuity
Crest Nicholson PT Raised to GBX 435 at Canaccord Genuity
SSE Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group
SSE Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report