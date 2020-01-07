McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

Shares of MCLS opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.51) on Tuesday. McColl’s Retail Group has a one year low of GBX 37.10 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.