888 Holdings Public’s (888) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 Holdings Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.50 ($2.74).

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.25. The company has a market cap of $593.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. 888 Holdings Public has a 12-month low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.40 ($2.41).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.