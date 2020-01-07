Trainline (LON:TRN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 473.50 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.54. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.91).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

