Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 31.89 ($0.42) on Tuesday. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.29. The firm has a market cap of $434.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

