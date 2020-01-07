JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,323

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,323 ($17.40) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Prudential to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660.27 ($21.84).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,436.75 ($18.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,383.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,480.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

