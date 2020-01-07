Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sells 9,467 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 175,213 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

