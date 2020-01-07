Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Lewis Levy Sells 2,025 Shares

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00.

TDOC opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

