Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers Sells 10,000 Shares

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CARA opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

