CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott M. Prochazka also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

