Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley Sells 3,750 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

