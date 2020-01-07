Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Director James Alan Henderson Sells 12,515 Shares

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares in the company, valued at $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Alan Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $302,445.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 43.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

