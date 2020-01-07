Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SWCH stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.