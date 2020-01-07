Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Courtney J. Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE JBL opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Jabil by 271.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 80.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after buying an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after buying an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jabil by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after buying an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

