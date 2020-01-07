AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AN opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $14,940,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $10,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

