Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 7,671 Shares of Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $293,032.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VBFC stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $38.20.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.