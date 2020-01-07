Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ESNT opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

