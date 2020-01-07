Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James P. Burra Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $265,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,749,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after buying an additional 555,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,970,000 after buying an additional 520,483 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 391,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 192,989 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

