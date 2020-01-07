UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) COO Jerry A. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 99.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 19,645.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

