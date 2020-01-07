ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls Sells 10,837 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ON opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,156 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,262 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after acquiring an additional 949,933 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

