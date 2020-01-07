SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider John China Sells 1,000 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John China also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $249.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.81. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $259.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.