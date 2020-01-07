Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol Sells 4,080 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 10,814.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after purchasing an additional 557,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $11,999,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 55.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.