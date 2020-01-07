DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) vs. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Financial Comparison

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12% CareDx -18.25% -21.92% -15.34%

33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of CareDx shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of CareDx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DermTech and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareDx 0 0 4 1 3.20

DermTech currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 126.69%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than DermTech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A CareDx $76.57 million 11.59 -$46.76 million ($1.31) -15.96

DermTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx.

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareDx beats DermTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

