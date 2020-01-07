Financial Analysis: SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) vs. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR 6.68% 11.24% 6.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.99 billion 4.42 $1.00 billion $8.92 2.97 ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR $19.58 billion 0.80 $1.33 billion $2.03 11.00

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products. The company also provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; kitchen and household products; cleaners; and packaging products. In addition, the company provides lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices; and autoclaved aerated concrete, foundation systems, insulation materials, and structural systems and components. Further, it involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, asset management, and insurance activities. Additionally, the company provides prescription drugs and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis and CRRTs, leukocyte reduction filters, and virus removal filters; defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pump, temperature management products, and data solutions; and engineering and employment agency services, as well as speech recognition middleware and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

