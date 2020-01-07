Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 692 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 646.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 140.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

