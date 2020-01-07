Software (SOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Software (ETR: SOW) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/30/2019 – Software was given a new €31.80 ($36.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2019 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2019 – Software was given a new €31.80 ($36.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2019 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – Software was given a new €31.80 ($36.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/12/2019 – Software was given a new €30.80 ($35.81) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/8/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SOW opened at €30.78 ($35.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.89. Software AG has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Software AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Software – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Software – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
PolyOne Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
PolyOne Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ProSight Global Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
ProSight Global Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qiwi to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qiwi to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBB Bancorp to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBB Bancorp to Hold
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades IPSEN S A/S to Underweight
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades IPSEN S A/S to Underweight


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report