PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of POL stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

