ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS opened at $16.66 on Friday. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $680,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

