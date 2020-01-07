Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QIWI. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

QIWI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

