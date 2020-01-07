Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

