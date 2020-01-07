JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Underweight

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IPSEY. Barclays downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. IPSEN S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

IPSEY opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. IPSEN S A/S has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.