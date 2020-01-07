ValuEngine Downgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to Hold

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

LAC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.34. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

