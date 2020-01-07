MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

