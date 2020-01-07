Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,516,430 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,696,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

