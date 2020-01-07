Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,516,430 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,696,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
