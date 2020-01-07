Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SCFLF opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

