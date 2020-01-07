SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SONVY opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.42. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

