Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 1,208,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 428,603 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $1.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $37,854.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,617.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,297 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLUB. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Town Sports International by 3,383.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Town Sports International by 115.3% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Town Sports International during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

