Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $31.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 982,787 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,059 shares of company stock worth $876,228 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

