Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.65, but opened at $77.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Incyte shares last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 1,527,939 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.
In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
