Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.65, but opened at $77.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Incyte shares last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 1,527,939 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after buying an additional 135,914 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

