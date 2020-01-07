Genmab A/S’s (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 14th

Genmab A/S’s (NASDAQ:GMAB) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Genmab A/S had issued 28,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $505,875,000 based on an initial share price of $17.75. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,195,000. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 699,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,328,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

