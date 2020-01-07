Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $64.64, but opened at $63.00. Square shares last traded at $62.57, with a volume of 5,902,534 shares.

Specifically, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,128.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.