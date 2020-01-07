Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $75.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.42, with a volume of 55071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after buying an additional 621,693 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,234,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 158,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

